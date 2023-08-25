Holly Hagan celebrates adorable milestone for son Alpha-Jax

Holly Hagan is delighted that her son has reached a new milestone.

The Geordie Shore star welcomed the birth of her first son, Alpha-Jax, with her husband Jacob Blyth back in June.

Holly has now revealed that she was ‘sobbing’ as her baby boy hit a milestone, which was luckily caught on camera.

Posting the adorable video of the mum-and-son duo to social media, the 31-year-old shared the wonderful news that Alpha-Jax has properly laughed for the first time.

Hagan showcased the video to her 4.2M Instagram followers and the heartwarming footage shows her holding her son as he giggles at her.

Holly described how she felt in that special moment in the caption of the post by writing, “His first proper chuckle. I swear my whole soul has melted and I’ve just stopped sobbing”.

“That is the best sound I’ve ever heard in my time on this earth!!”, she admitted before adding, “The love I have for my little human is indescribable”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to share their joy over the cute clip.

Holly’s best friend and former Geordie Shore co-star, Charlotte Crosby, penned, “My fave video in the world”.

“I can feel this video through the phone! Sooo special”, said singer CC Clarke.

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips added, “The best sound EVER”.

Holly also posted the video to her Instagram Stories, admitting “I can’t cope, his little chuckle”, followed by crying emojis.

She then spoke on her Stories to explain, “I still can’t get over his giggle. That sound was like it came from another world. It felt like silk touching my heartstrings. It’s the only way I can describe it”.

“If there’s one thing that’s surprised me about being a mother, I genuinely didn’t know if I was going to enjoy this whole thing. I didn’t know if I was going to take to it at all and I don’t think I’ve ever been so surprised at how much I love being a mum”.

“I just feel like I was born to do this. If I was to never do anything else in my life except be a mother, I would be happy with that. That would fulfil me enough and I can completely understand why so many women have so many children”.

Holly closed off by adding, “Don’t get me wrong, it’s hard at times but it’s like he unlocked a new level of patience in me. I have such a short fuse usually and since he came along I just have a level of calmness and I’m actually nowhere near as anxious as I thought I would be! He’s my biggest achievement”.