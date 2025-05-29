Holly Hagan admits why her first year of motherhood was ‘toughest’

Holly Hagan has shared an honest admission about her first year of motherhood.

On May 31, the former Geordie Shore star will be celebrating her son Alpha-Jax’s second birthday with her husband, Jacob Blyth.

Ahead of the exciting occasion, Holly has chosen to reveal a candid confession about the first 12 months of her baby boy’s life.

Earlier today, the proud mum took to Instagram to re-share a video montage that she had created for Alpha-Jax’s first birthday.

“Although this looks full of happiness and joy, I’m not ashamed to say this was the toughest year of my life. People would say ‘Oh it’s hard but the good out weighs the bad doesn’t it?’ And I’d genuinely not know how to respond,” she began in her caption.

“I felt so much guilt for not enjoying it as much as my friends. Or feeling like the things that came naturally to them didn’t seem to come naturally to me. I know now babies' temperaments can be so different. And AJ just hated being a baby,” Holly teased.

“It’s like, how can you love something so much that you’d take a bullet for them, but also feel like you might have made the wrong choice becoming a parent at the same time. It was so confusing and there’s so much shame from people who haven’t felt that, or who may just have really easy babies,” the reality star penned.

Holly then went on to confirm that she would like to welcome another child into her family.

“If you’d of asked me this time last year I’d of said I’m one and done. But I don’t feel like this now. I’m sharing this because I want anyone who may be feeling like this to know that it does get better. The good is now massively outweighing the bad and I love being a mam so much,” she gushed, concluding that “becoming a parent is a huge adjustment”.

Many of Holly’s fans have since expressed their gratitude for her honesty, with one commenting: “Those words hit home, explained it perfectly.”

“You’ve helped a lot of people Holly and you’ll never know how much! Just by being honest,” another agreed.