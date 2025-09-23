Holly Hagan admits marriage to Jacob Blyth was affected by son’s birth

Holly Hagan has admitted that giving birth to her son significantly affected her marriage.

The former Geordie Shore star became a mum for the first time in June 2023, when she welcomed her son Alpha Jax with her husband, Jacob Blyth.

Now, two years on from giving birth, Holly has made a candid confession about how becoming a mother affected her marriage.

During an episode of the CBeebies Parenting Helpline, the 33-year-old revealed that she had no interest in being intimate with her husband after giving birth.

"I could have said, ‘Listen, if you don't touch me ever again, I'm not even bothered’, because that's just how I felt at the time,” she admitted.

In the episode, therapist Rachel Gold stated that mothers usually expect to become intimate again after their six-week postnatal check, but Holly responded: “I think that really fools people into believing that this must be the time to have sex again, but it isn't true.”

The reality star continued: “Whenever I would give [Jacob] any type of affection, like a touch or a cuddle, I felt it was going to lead to the full thing, to sex, and I didn't want that. I started having a negative connotation of doing anything towards him.”

Holly later went on to note that she chose to be honest with her husband about the difficulties she was feeling.

“As soon as I said, ‘This is how I'm feeling, whenever I'm cuddling you and touching, can we just not make it lead to the next thing? Because it's just making me not want to do that’, all of a sudden everything was so much better because that pressure was taken off,” the star praised, before confessing that she had to reassure Jacob that she was still attracted to him.

“I was like, ‘You need to realise this has nothing to do with you. I am feeling this way at the moment, but I don't think any differently of you. I don't really feel like having sex right now, or even maybe in the next few months. This is my issue that I'm going through, and I just need to work through it,’” she recalled.

Holly concluded: “People do say the relationship changes after having a child, but I don't think that until you're in it, you really, truly, realise how much it changes.”