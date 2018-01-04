H&M is launching a new brand to create influencer-designed clothing

The high street is about to get a little more interesting thanks to fashion giant H&M.

The fast-fashion company is launching a new brand, /Nyden, in the coming months.

The brand will eschew typical trends and will instead focus on the curation of 'style tribes.'

These tribes will be defined by style influencers, who will collab with the brand to create distinctive clothing collections.

The slash poised ahead of the brand's name represents the collaborative intentions of the line, it's creator Oscar Olsson told The Cut.

The brand is solely committed to millennials, who they belive will appreciate the affordable luxury promised by the new concept.

The name is derived from a hybrid of the Swedish word for new, which is hy, and it which is den.

The brand is expected to launch early this year, and so far there has been confirmation of two 'tribe leaders.'

The first is tattoo artist Doctor Woo, with 1.3 million Instagram followers, who will be working on the men's line.

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace has also been confirmed to co-create for the line.