Hilary Duff welcomes birth of fourth child & shares unique name

Hilary Duff is now a mum-of-four!

Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff as she has announced the birth of her fourth child, her third with her husband Matthew Koma.

The Lizzie McGuire actress shared the wonderful news on social media, confirming that she welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.

While posting photos from her birth on social media, Hillary revealed she welcomed her daughter via water birth on May 3.

The emotional black and white pictures were unveiled to her 26.9M Instagram followers alongside the unique name she and Matthew chose for their bundle of joy.

In the caption of the post, the 36-year-old wrote, “Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!”.

“I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic”.

Duff continued, “We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty”, before confirming the date that Townes arrived by adding, “5/3/24”.

As well as sharing baby Townes, Hilary and Matthew share two-year-old Mae and five-year-old Banks together. Hilary is also mum to 11-year-old Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

While opening up about deciding to have four children, Hillary spoke about the ‘wild choice’ in a touching tribute to her husband online.

Posting photos from a pregnancy photoshoot with Matthew, the Cheaper by the Dozen star explained, “4 kids is a truly wild choice. And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you”.

Hillary announced the wonderful news that she was expecting her fourth child back in December while showcasing her family's annual Christmas card.

Inside the card was written, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”.