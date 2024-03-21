Hilary Duff unveils cute bumpdates amid pregnancy with fourth child

Hilary Duff has shared some adorable new bumpdates!

In December, the former Lizzie McGuire star announced that she is expecting her fourth child, her third with her husband Matthew Koma.

The couple are already parents to two daughters – five-year-old Banks and two-year-old Mae. Hilary is also a mum to her 12-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum-of-four, Hilary has given her fans a glimpse into the final few months of her pregnancy.

Last night, the 36-year-old posted five images taken during a recent pregnancy photoshoot. The beautiful snaps showcase Hilary sitting at home with her bump on full display, alongside a small bunch of flowers.

“The wait ….” the So Yesterday singer teased in her caption.

In reaction to the stunning photos, Hilary has received a wave of well-wishes from several famous faces.

“Beauty,” gushed High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale.

“I really can’t handle these. The beauty! I am sobbing…. You look cute too Hilary,” commented The Simple Life alum Nicole Richie.

“Beautiful, Babe!” added Love Is Blind presenter Vanessa Lachey.

On December 12, Hilary confirmed her baby news by revealing her family’s annual Christmas card for 2023.

“So much for silent nights,” the card read, as Hilary unveiled her growing bump with a shocked expression.

The inside of the card also featured photos of Hilary’s three children, with the words: “Happy Holidays. Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Hilary and music producer Matthew first met in 2013 to work on an album together. However, the pair didn’t enter into a relationship until 2017. The couple later tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in December 2019.

Hilary and Matthew became parents together for the first time when their daughter Banks was born in October 2018, followed by toddler Mae in March 2021.