Hilary Duff stars in brand new ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff show

A brand new How I Met Your Mother spinoff series is officially in the works with Younger’s Hilary Duff as the star, which can only mean one thing — this show is going to be legend – wait for it – dary!

How I Met Your Father, a sequel to the hugely popular American sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has been given a straight-to-series 10 episode order at streaming service Hulu, and will star none other than Disney icon Hilary Duff.

Even better, This Is Us co-showrunners and Love, Victor co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are on board as both creators, writers and executive producers for this new series.

The series will follow Hilary’s character, Sophie, as she tells her children the lengthy story of how she met their father, taking them back to the year 2021. The show will look at Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

When speaking to Deadline, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said, “Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward.”

“Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across the Walt Disney Company family. Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can’t wait to suit up and bring audiences How I Met Your Father,” he added.