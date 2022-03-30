Hilaria and Alec Baldwin reveal they’re expecting baby #7

Hilaria Baldwin is set to become a mum again! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the yoga instructor shared such a sweet video revealing that she and her actor husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the 38-year-old mum excitedly announced.

Alongside this wonderful announcement, Hilaria shared an adorable video, capturing the moment she and Alec told their six other kids that a new baby was on the way. Judging by their excited reactions, it seems that they’re absolutely thrilled.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” Hilaria continued in the caption, adding, “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones,” the mum-of-six concluded.

Of course it wasn’t long before friends, family and fans flocked to the comment section to wish Hilaria congratulations, including American actor Leslie Jordan who wrote, “I am so happy for you all. So much love in that home — it warms my heart.”

“Congratulations Hilaria!” Victorious star Daniella Monet simply commented.

“Congratulations!!!! How exciting! And, welcome back! We've missed you!” one follower gushed.

Hilaria and Alec are already loving parents to their 6 children; Carmen (8), Rafael (6), Leonardo (5), Romeo (3), Eduardo (1) and Lucia (1). Meanwhile, Alec is also a father to his 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Huge congratulations to both of the expectant parents on their wonderful baby news!