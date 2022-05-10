Hilaria and Alec Baldwin reveal the gender of their seventh child

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced the gender of their seventh child with an adorable video, featuring the whole family.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, the yoga instructor shared such a powerful video in which herself, her husband and each of their children leave messages of encouragement and empowerment for the new baby.

In the messages, Hilaria and her family talk about how even though something like a gender reveal might feel like a big deal, this little person is so much more than the label that was assigned to them at birth.

At the beginning of the video, the 30-Rock actor sweetly said, “One characteristic does not define you,” before his children go on to say, “You’re a complicated and multi-faceted human – Have the courage to look within – Take the time to know yourself – Don’t be simplified – Regardless of those who want to hold you back – Live freely in your cultures – Nobody can define your cultures.”

Throughout the video, expectant mum Hilaria also says, “Feel free to immerse in and express all parts of your identity without feeling shamed, limited or bullied,” before going on to add, “You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone.”

At the end of this emotional video, Hilaria and Alec address their daughter while their children address their sister, announcing that they’re having another baby girl.

Explaining the reasoning behind this sweet video in her Instagram caption, Hilaria said, “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around.”

“What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.”

Continuing, Hilaria said, “I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me.”

This will be the seventh child for Hilaria and Alec, who are also loving parents to Carmen (8), Rafael (6), Leonardo (5), Romeo (3) Eduardo (1) and Lucia (1). Alec is also a father to 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.