High School Musical fans will love Julie And The Phantoms

High School Musical fans, we've got a new Netflix show you're going to adore!

Julie and the Phantoms is set to launch on the streaming service in September and it sounds incredible!

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again.

As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms. From Emmy and DGA Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants), executive producers Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings), and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life's ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice.

Julie and the Phantoms Premieres on September 10.