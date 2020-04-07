He’s back! Ryan Tubridy returns to work after Covid-19 diagnosis

Ryan Tubridy returned to the airwaves this morning after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The broadcaster thanked the nation for their well wishes after he revealed he had tested positive for the virus.

Tubridy explained that he was very fortunate to have mild symptoms. He suffered from a persistent cough for the past few weeks.

“I should fill you in on that good fortune just briefly, and it’s not to gloat or anything like that. It wasn’t a particularly lovely thing to experience but I was very fortunate in the sense that I had this persistent cough.”

The presenter said he had no other symptoms but the cough.

“[I'm] very healthy, very grateful and quite humbled by what happened, actually. When you’re told that your test has come back positive you think about a lot of things … you do reflect. I’ve thought about a lot of things, I thought about life, you reflect and you’ve time and you think about people who you love and loved and you think about how grateful you are for the great things that happen in life,” he shared.

He commented on the turmoil many are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic: “The numbers of people that have died in the last couple of weeks are quite shocking and going through that is not easy at all, and not being able to go to a funeral is not easy at all, and losing your job, and being one of maybe 700,000 people who didn’t want to be taking a payment from the government but have to is not an easy thing to do.”

However, the 46-year-old stressed that the nation has proven just how wonderful they truly are despite it all. “There’s fierce goodness about the place. There’s a wonderful sense of commitment and patriotism out there.”