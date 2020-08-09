Here’s your first look at Lily James & Armie Hammer in Rebecca

Netflix has given fans a first look at their adaption of Rebecca.

Starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Rebecca is directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour.)

This mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel is one to add to your to-watch list.

Rebecca lands on Netflix on October 21.