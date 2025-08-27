Here’s why Finline’s velvet sofas are a perfect addition to your home

[Sponsored]

When you’ve got kids running around, the idea of a velvet sofa might sound like a recipe for disaster—but what if we told you that velvet could actually be the most practical (and stylish) choice for your family home?

At Finline Furniture, we believe family life shouldn’t mean compromising on comfort or design. That’s why we’ve created a range of beautifully crafted velvet sofas that not only feel luxurious but are also made to handle real life—from juice spills and sticky fingers to energetic toddlers and the family dog.

Family-Proof Fabrics That Still Look Fabulous

Our Plush and Lovely fabric ranges are soft to the touch, rich in colour, and—best of all—totally practical. Thanks to our clever EasyClean technology, you won’t have to panic when accidents happen. Spills like juice, milk, coffee or even red wine simply bead on the surface, giving you time to blot them away before they sink in. It’s the dream combo of style and stain resistance.

Built for Real Life (and Jumping on the Sofa!)

From kids’ movie nights and snack-time cuddles to building forts out of cushions, our furniture is designed to handle it all. Finline’s Plush velvet even passes the Martindale Rub Test with flying colours—scoring over 100,000, which means it’s super durable and perfect for homes with busy little people and pets. So go ahead, let them bounce around.

Two Gorgeous Velvet Ranges

Plush: Deeply soft, with rich, bold colours and a luxurious feel—perfect for creating a warm, cosy family hub.

Lovely: A more contemporary velvet with a matte finish and soft, chalky colours for a modern look that feels calm and inviting.

Whichever range you choose, both are made to handle the chaos of family life without losing their charm.

Timeless Furniture, Made to Last

Here’s the best part—every single piece of Finline furniture is handmade in Emo, Co. Laois, using solid kiln-dried beech frames that come with a 20-year guarantee. That’s two whole decades of peace of mind. And if your style changes over the years, you can even bring your sofa back to Finline and have it re-covered in a new fabric to suit your updated look. All our sofa ranges are available in over 250 fabric choices.

Meet the Finline Family

Finline has been making furniture in Ireland for over 40 years, and their factory in the beautiful village of Emo is home to nearly 80 skilled craftspeople—many of them parents too! From frame makers and seamstresses to fabric cutters and cushion fillers, the team pour care and love into every piece. You can even visit the showroom and factory to see the magic happen (a fun and inspiring trip for older kids who love to see how things are made!).

Why Mums Love Finline:

Easy-clean velvet fabrics

Super durable – perfect for busy households

Handmade in Ireland with a 20-year frame guarantee

Reupholstery service so you can refresh your look anytime

Designed for real family life (without sacrificing style)

So if you’ve been dreaming of a velvet sofa but worried about the mess, worry no more. With Finline, you really can have it all—style, comfort, and the durability every family needs.

Visit one of our showrooms or explore online to discover furniture that fits your family life beautifully. Order your free fabric samples online here.

