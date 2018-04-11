Here’s where you can watch series two of The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid's Tale is by no means an easy watch – we would never want to even visit the totalitarian society of Gilead – but it is utterly engrossing.

While the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's classic novel proves as dystopian as its source material, it still feels awfully relevant to our time. As well, we can't help but be captivated by the grim yet gripping story.

We've been looking forward to the second series ever since we finished the first, and now we have all the info on where you can watch season two when it premieres.

RTÉ2 is set to be the first broadcaster to show The Handmaid's Tale series two in Europe, on Thursday 26 April at 10.35pm, the day after it premieres in the US.

As well, there will be live streaming and on-demand availability through RTÉ Player.

We are so looking forward to Elisabeth Moss' compelling performance, as well as those of her co-stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley.

And if you want a sneak peek of series two, be sure to check out the trailer here!

Think you'll be tuning in to the next season of The Handmaid's Tale?