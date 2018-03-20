Here’s the suss on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding cake

Let's admit it – the highlight of any wedding is the cake. Sure, we enjoy witnessing the bride and groom starting their life together, but we also LOVE seeing a big slice of cake on our plates.

Speaking of which, the royal wedding is sure to have some AMAZING confections. Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery Violet, has been selected as the lucky dessert maker, and she sounds like the perfect woman for the job.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring," the Kensington Palace Twitter account revealed, "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 20 March 2018

Yumm, that sounds absolutely scrumptious! It's fitting that she's basking in the flavours of spring since she simply loves using seasonal ingredients.

"Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes," Kensington Palace further explained.

A brief look through the Instagram account for her bakery shows a bouquet of floral cakes that look almost too pretty to eat.

This wouldn't be the first time Claire and Meghan have met.

The Suits actress interviewed the pastry chef for her former lifestyle website The Tig.

A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Claire herself certainly seems thrilled about making the royal wedding cake.

The Insta account for Violet posted, "Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!"

Sounds like a match made in heaven!