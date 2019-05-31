Here’s how to support your local hospice on Hospice Sunflower Days

Hospice Sunflower Days have officially launched their 2019 campaign at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown with Ambassador and Broadcaster, Mary Kennedy. Hospice Sunflower Days will take place on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 2019 and this year marks the 29th year of the campaign.

Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across the country enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge. Funds raised through the campaign will be used to directly support hospices and specialist home care services allowing them to purchase new equipment, support frontline posts, upgrade current facilities and continue to provide their vital service.

You can show your support for this worthy cause by volunteering to help out over the two days fundraising or by donating and buying some sunflower merchandise; and remember every euro raised locally, stays locally!

A sunflower can brighten up the darkest day #Sunflowerdays pic.twitter.com/yVEiii9wTx — Hospice Sunflower Days (@sunflowerdays19) May 23, 2019

To coincide with the 2019 campaign launch, 27 volunteers from throughout the country were honoured with the title of ‘Hospice Hero’ at the special ceremony in St. Francis Hospice. The volunteers were nominated by their local hospice or specialist palliative homecare service for their dedication and support and Mary Kennedy was on hand to present the ‘Hospice Heroes’ with their plaques.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s campaign and the official ‘Hospice Hero’ ceremony, Mary Kennedy, said, “I am delighted to get involved once again with Hospice Sunflower Days. This is a very worthy cause and with all funding raised locally staying in the local area it offers a great opportunity for people to support their local hospice or specialist palliative homecare service. You can help by buying sunflower merchandise on Hospice Sunflower Days, making a donation or you can help this year by volunteering your time to fundraise over the two days.”

Pat Quinlan, Chair of the Voluntary Hospices Group, commented, “Hospice Sunflowers Days is one of our main fundraising initiatives during the year, so we need your help and support to raise much needed funds for our hospices and specialist palliative community services throughout the country this June. Hospice care is about helping people of all ages to live well with a life-limiting illness and offering them support & care as well as providing support and assistance to their relatives and loved ones. The provision of these services relies heavily on the generosity of our supporters and volunteers across the country and we, as service providers are very appreciative of this support.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate, please contact your local hospice or specialist palliative home care service today, log onto www.sunflowerdays.ie or show your support by purchasing some sunflower merchandise on Hospice Sunflower Days this June.

Alternatively, you can make a donation by texting ‘SUN’ to 50300 to donate €4 to support local hospice groups across Ireland. Texts cost €4. Hospice Sunflower Days will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 680 5278.