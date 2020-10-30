Here’s how to watch the Hocus Pocus reunion taking place tonight

Calling all Hocus Pocus mega fans! A super special reunion with the original cast is taking place tonight at midnight (GMT), and you can come along for the ride too.

The Sanderson sisters are returning for a Halloween event like none other. The good news? You can buy front row tickets to this virtual event, In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, for the reasonable price of €8.56/£7.72. Click here to purchase your ticket now.

Some of the original cast members who are set to attend include Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson) and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson).

Other attendees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Crystal, Glenn Close, Martin Short, Jennifer Hudson, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Adam Lambert, Sarah Silverman, Michael Kors, Kenan Thompson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, George Lopez and Todrick Hall.

The fundraising event is in aid of the New York Restoration Project, which was originally set up by Bette Midler to transform open space for communities across the city's five boroughs.

It’s also since been revealed that Doug Jones, who played the lovable zombie, Billy Butcherson, will reprise his role for the reunion special too. “You didn't expect to see me in this make-up again did you?” Doug wrote on Twitter, showing off his spooky makeup and crazy black wig.

For those who don’t know (or in case you’ve been living under a rock) Hocus Pocus was a 1993 American dark fantasy comedy horror film directed by Kenny Ortega (Dirty Dancing, High School Musical, Descendants, Julie and the Phantoms) and written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris.

It follows three witches who were resurrected after 300 years to exact revenge, and begin a reign of terror after Max, a young boy who moves to Salem with his family, lights a cursed Candle of Black Flame.

It has since garnered quite the fan base and become a seasonal film favourite for everyone to return to year after year.