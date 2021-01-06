Here’s how to make the ultimate chicken dipper spice bag at home

In the mood for a takeaway? Why not put the menus back in the drawer, dig out a bag of frozen chicken dippers and make this delectable yet simple homemade chicken spice bag at home instead?

This recipe is so easy you’ll find yourself whipping it up again and again.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

12 Birds Eye Chicken Dippers

For the chips and veggies

4 medium potatoes, washed and cut into wedges

1 onion, sliced

1 red pepper, cut into strips

1 green pepper, cut into strips

Olive oil

For the spice mix

1 tbsp sea salt

1 tsp Chinese five spice

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp chilli powder

1 tsp pepper

Optional: red and green fresh chilli, finely sliced

Method:

Cook the Birds Eye Chicken Dippers according to package directions.

To make spice mix, add Chinese five spice, chilli, garlic, pepper and salt together and stir.

Heat the oven to 180°C. Coat the potato wedges with olive oil and season with 1/2 of the spice mix. Transfer onto a lined baking sheet and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

In a large wok, heat some oil, then add the peppers, onion and remaining spice mix. Sauté for 5 to 10 minutes.

Combine the cooked Chicken Dippers, wedges and veggies and sprinkle with more seasoning. Serve immediately and enjoy!