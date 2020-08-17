Here’s how to make sleepless nights a thing of the past

Adequate sleep is essential for all areas of your life, everything from beauty and mental focus to your skin and nervous system, it’s essential to get a good night’s sleep. The global coronavirus pandemic has changed much about our lives in the last few months, and that includes our sleeping patterns. Isolation, loss of work, economic and health worries, and disruption to work, school, and home life has increased stress and anxiety making it harder for many to fall asleep. MindYourMind™ (€58.50) is a natural melatonin-free sleep aid that quiets your mind, body and soul in order to create a state of calmness and peacefulness to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

This enriched nutraceutical contains a scientific blend of natural sleep aids, such as trytophen, an amino acid that is essential for a good night sleep and Valerian root, an all-natural sleep aid which eases insomnia, restlessness and nervousness. Stress is a major factor on why people can’t fall asleep, with endless thoughts often keeping you up all night. Holy Basil Leaf has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for years to help calm the body by reducing stress, anxiety and inflammation. It also regulates cortisol spikes during the sleep cycle to keep you asleep for longer. All of these ingredients work together in order to relax your mind without the fear of grogginess the next morning. Sufficient sleep provides an opportunity for your brain to repair and reconstruct neural networks to help boost mental well-being and your overall health. MindYourMind™ helps to pave the way for a more relaxed and healthier you.

These days getting a full night of sleep is harder to come by. It’s now harder than ever to log off from the 24 hour internet cycle, and browsing social media before bed is not recommended, even if we all do it. With the constant urge to check our phones and see what’s happening on Instagram it can be harder to find the time to unwind and relax. Taking MindYourMind™ an hour before bed helps to switch off and calm down so you can fall into a restful, uninterrupted sleep.

Sleep Facts:

Dysania is something we’ve all probably suffered from before without realising! It’s the state of finding it hard to get out of bed in the morning.

We are the only mammals that willingly delay sleep. This is a fairly recent phenomena with lights becoming more common, allowing us to stay up later in the light rather than dark. Now phones, Netflix and the internet help us to stay awake later for longer.

Regular exercise usually improves your sleep patterns. However, exercising sporadically or right before bed may keep you up at night.

Nobody quite knows why but you sleep better during a new moon and worse during a full moon! Hush & Hush can be purchased online at http://www.hushandhush.ie/ and at selected professional beauty salons. nationwide.