Here’s how much it would cost to live in Downton Abbey

I spend way too long daydreaming about what it would be like to live the way they do on Downton Abbey. Could you imagine how stress-free life would be if all you did was take long leisurely walks with Matthew Crawley and have dinner served to you in the evenings?

I have yearned about living somewhere as glamorous, emphasis on the word dream because this will never come true, as Highclere Castle but the only way that will happen is if I win the lotto.

The home of Lord Grantham and co. oozes class, but it will also set you back a whopping £137,000,000.

The days of living like Lady Mary are rather far away.

The cost of the stunning castle was revealed in a new report by TopRatedCasinos.co.uk, which reveals the richest TV residences. Using the most popular and iconic TV series and box sets to grace our screens, the price for each property was calculated to reveal the most expensive homes and Blair Waldorf’s apartment will set you back a pretty penny. Her lavish home on Fifth Avenue, New York will cost buyers £3,749,054.

If you adored Serena van der Woodsen’s modern apartment then you’ll need £1,153,627 to move into 300 East 55th Street, New York.

Head on over to 90 Bedford Street, New York and settle into Monica’s iconic apartment from Friends for £1,852,612.

I'll just have to keep my fingers crossed and hope I win the lotto…