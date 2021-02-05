Here’s a list of everything that’s new on Netflix this weekend

The weekend is finally here, and we’re oh so ready to turn into couch potatoes for the foreseeable future.

Luckily, our trusty Netflix accounts are here to keep us company, and they’ve even treated us to a few new shows to watch too.

Here’s a list of the best new shows and movies that have landed on Netflix recently, perfect for some good ol’ weekend viewing.

Malcolm and Marie

Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success.

The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future.

The Dig

Nothing stays lost forever. Based on a true story, The Dig, stars Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, and Lily James. As WWII looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes,) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past are illuminated in the face of its uncertain future.

Parks & Recreation seasons 1-7

Parks and Recreation revolves around Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the parks and recreation department in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee. … Leslie vows to turn the pit into a park, despite resistance from the parks director Ron Swanson, an anti-government Libertarian.

Firefly Lane

When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life – forever inseparable best friends.

Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs – triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood – but through the decades, their bond remains – until it faces the ultimate test.

Based on the New York Times Bestselling book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond.

Strip Down, Rise Up

From Academy Award–nominated director Michèle Ohayon comes Strip Down, Rise Up, an intimate film about a diverse and vibrant group of women who heal their trauma and body image issues through sensual movement and the art of pole dancing.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favourite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready.

Each comedian, all of whom were again personally chosen by Haddish, will perform a 15-20 minute set. The second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humour.