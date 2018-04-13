Here’s some cool sports gear that will make you want to go to the gym
So, how are these new year's resolutions going?
Yeah, we haven't been great either… But it's not because you have missed a few weeks of zumba that you should give up. Going to the gym once a week is better than nothing, and even once a month is better than not going at all.
To make you want to use this gym membership a bit more often, we have found some cool sportsgear you will love wearing (even if it's just to get milk in the shop…)
1. A trendy yoga mat
Terrazo Print Pink Yoga Mat €36 // Oliver Bonas
2. A gym bag we'd like to live in
4505 Puffer Shopper €30.42 // ASOS
3. A pair of joggers for the warrior in you
Khaki Camo Print Side Stripe Joggers €19.99 // New Look
4. Some colourful sneakers
Ultraboost X sneakers €220 // Adidas by Stella McCartney
5. Leggings fit to travel in space
Printed sports trousers €19.99 // Bershka
6. A windbreaker that doubles up as a safety jacket
Windbreaker metallic shell bomber jacket €342 // Heroine Sport
7. A bodysuit that will make you feel like Queen Bey
Metallic Logo Bodysuit €38.00 // Ivy Park
8. A water bottle that reminds you of your favourite cocktail
Green 'Gym & Tonic' fruit print water bottle €15.00 // At home with Ashley Thomas
9. Beautiful sneakers you could use to run
EQT Racing shoes €119.95 // Adidas
10. A muscle reliever
Perfect body muscle therapy €23.00 // this works
11. A sweat shirt so cool you can wear it to brunch
Ocean Drive Burnout Stripe Sweat Top In Green €31.80 // ASOS
12. A pair of leggings for when you have to go straight from the gym to the club
Sparkle Pro Cool cropped Dri-FIT stretch-lamé leggings €63 // NIKE