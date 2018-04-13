SHEmazing!
Here’s some cool sports gear that will make you want to go to the gym

by

So, how are these new year's resolutions going? 

Yeah, we haven't been great either… But it's not because you have missed a few weeks of zumba that you should give up. Going to the gym once a week is better than nothing, and even once a month is better than not going at all. 

To make you want to use this gym membership a bit more often, we have found some cool sportsgear you will love wearing (even if it's just to get milk in the shop…)

1. A trendy yoga mat 

Terrazo Print Pink Yoga Mat €36 // Oliver Bonas

2. A gym bag we'd like to live in

4505 Puffer Shopper €30.42 // ASOS

3. A pair of joggers for the warrior in you

Khaki Camo Print Side Stripe Joggers €19.99 // New Look

4. Some colourful sneakers

Ultraboost X sneakers €220 // Adidas by Stella McCartney

5. Leggings fit to travel in space

Printed sports trousers €19.99 // Bershka 

6. A windbreaker that doubles up as a safety jacket

Windbreaker metallic shell bomber jacket €342 // Heroine Sport
 

7. A bodysuit that will make you feel like Queen Bey

Metallic Logo Bodysuit €38.00 // Ivy Park

8. A water bottle that reminds you of your favourite cocktail

Green 'Gym & Tonic' fruit print water bottle €15.00 // At home with Ashley Thomas

9. Beautiful sneakers you could use to run

EQT Racing shoes €119.95 // Adidas

10. A muscle reliever 

Perfect body muscle therapy €23.00 // this works

11. A sweat shirt so cool you can wear it to brunch

Ocean Drive Burnout Stripe Sweat Top In Green €31.80 // ASOS

12. A pair of leggings for when you have to go straight from the gym to the club

Sparkle Pro Cool cropped Dri-FIT stretch-lamé leggings €63 // NIKE

