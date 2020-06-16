Here are the best places to order vegan/vegetarian takeaway

As this week marks National Eat Your Vegetables Day on June 17, Deliveroo has revealed a deep-dive into the ever growing trend of customers reducing their meat-intake for a flexitarian diet and turning to delicious vegan and veggie options available on the app.

In the past year, Deliveroo has seen a huge 187 percent increase in vegan orders, supported by the growing number of restaurant partners adding a vegan option to their menu, with an 89 percent increase of restaurants on Deliveroo offering this over the past year.

It seems lockdown has made the Irish even more conscious about their daily diets than before, with almost 30 percent of main meal orders on Deliveroo during lockdown (March-June) being meat-free on average – that’s up from 19 percent on average in 2019.

Deliveroo has revealed the best places to order vegan/vegetarian dishes from and we're drooling. Is it dinner time yet?

If you’re looking for an entirely vegan/veggie menu:

Sova Vegan Butcher (Dublin) – Try the Gyros – spiced soy pieces, mixed salad, hummus, tzatziki, jalapeno in fresh flat bread

Vegan.KO (Cork) – Try the CheesKO Burger – homemade ‘beef’ patty placed on a soft toasted bun topped with fresh lettuce, onions, tomato, gherkins, mustard, homemade burger sauce and melted ‘cheese’

V (Dublin) – Try the Cauliflower wings – available in portions of 5 or 10

The Saucy Cow (Dublin) – Try the Hot Papi Fries – loaded fries topped with fried vegan "chick", buffalo sauce, ranch, iceberg lettuce, and diced pickles

For brilliant vegan/veggie menu options within a mixed menu:

Token (Dublin) – Try their How'ye Love Vegan Nuggs – vegan nuggs with vegan garlic mayo

Musashi (Dublin) – Try their Tofu Teriyaki 0 Deep fried tofu with mixed vegetables, served with steamed rice and teriyaki sauce

Cocu (Dublin) – Try the Buddha Bowl – Herby marinated tofu, 3 grains and spinach, sunflower seed and coriander pesto, toasted nigella

Sprout & Co (Dublin) – Try the Super Guacabowle – Guacamole, quinoa, seasonal farm greens, roasted squash, carrot, red cabbage, pomegranate, apple, toasted seeds, feta & French Dressing

When looking at the number of vegan/veggie dishes ordered versus population size, Dubliner’s come out on top closely followed by Cork.

And which meat-free dish takes the crown as the most popular dish on Deliveroo this year? Take a bow Umi Falafel, whose Palestinian Falafel dish has customers in Dublin and Cork forgetting they ever ate a carnivores diet.

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo said: “Not only have we seen a hungry appetite for new vegan and veggie dishes and restaurants from our customers who always order vegan, but we’ve also seen a flexi trend emerging where an increasing number of customers are ordering a mix of vegan and non-vegan dishes. We are here to deliver great choice and selection to our customers, whatever they fancy.”