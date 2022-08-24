Here are 15 of the best new books we’ll be reading this Autumn

Our favourite season is nearly here and we can hardly wait! Autumn is a time for crisp morning walks, cosy cardigans, pumpkin spiced lattes and evenings spent sitting by the fire with a thrilling new read or two.

To get us all in the autumnal mood, we’ve compiled a list of brilliant new books you need to get your hands on over the next few months. No matter what you’re in the mood for — a saucy new romance, an exciting thriller or a moody mystery — we’ve got a reading recommendation for everyone!

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Published by Hodder & Stoughton on September 6

King's storytelling in Fairy Tale soars. This is a magnificent and terrifying tale about another world than ours, in which good is pitted against overwhelming evil, and a heroic boy – and his dog – must lead the battle.

The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman

Published by Viking on September 15

It is an ordinary Thursday, and things should finally be returning to normal. Except trouble is never far away where the Thursday Murder Club are concerned. A local news legend is on the hunt for a sensational headline, and soon the gang are hot on the trail of two murders, ten years apart. To make matters worse, a new nemesis pays Elizabeth a visit, presenting her with a deadly mission: kill or be killed…

The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera

Published by Simon & Schuster on October 4

In this prequel to #1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon They Both Die at the End, two new strangers spend a life-changing day together after Death-Cast first makes their fateful calls.

Told with acclaimed author Adam Silvera’s signature bittersweet touch, this story celebrates the lasting impact that people have on each other and proves that life is always worth living to the fullest.

When In Rome by Sarah Adams

Published by Dell on September 20

When Noah Walker finds pop princess Amelia on his front lawn in her broken-down car, he makes it clear he doesn't have the time or patience for celebrity problems. He's too busy running the pie shop his grandmother left him and reminding his nosy but lovable neighbours to mind their own damn business. Despite his better judgement, he lets her stay in his guest room – but only until her car is fixed – then she's on her own.

Dark Music by David Lagercrantz

Published by Quercus Books – out now

Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, an exhilarating new thriller from the bestselling author of The Girl in the Spider's Web–a murder investigation in which two unlikely allies race to uncover a shadowy international conspiracy.

The Enigma of Room 622 by Joel Dicker

Published by MacLehose Press on September 15

One night in December, a corpse is found in Room 622 of the Hotel Verbier, a luxury hotel in the Swiss Alps. A police investigation begins without definite end, and public interest wanes with the passage of time. Years later, the writer Joel Dicker, Switzerland's most famous literary ingenue, arrives at that same hotel to recover from a bad breakup, mourn the death of his longtime publisher, and begin his next novel. Little does Joel know that his expertise in the art of the thriller will come in handy when he finds himself investigating the crime.

Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks

Published by Sphere on September 20

In the course of a single unforgettable week, two young people will navigate the exhilarating heights and heartbreak of first love. Hundreds of miles away, Beverly will put her love for her young son to the test. And fate will draw all three people together in a web of life-altering connections . . . forcing each to wonder whether the dream of a better life can ever survive the weight of the past.

The Other Guinness Girl by Emily Hourican

Published by Hachette Ireland on September 22

Honor Guinness is rich, aristocratic, shy and awkward — nothing like her glamorous cousins Aileen, Maureen and Oonagh.

But when she marries charming and ambitious American, Henry ‘Chips’ Channon, together they make the perfect couple at the heart of the most elite social circles — including a close friendship with the Prince of Wales and Mrs Wallis Simpson. But within the marriage, all is less than perfect.

Meanwhile, Honor’s best friend, the beautiful, enigmatic Doris, is set on establishing her place in London society. But, as tensions rise in 1930s Europe, Doris, born to a German-Jewish mother, hears troubling accounts from her cousins in Berlin. Will she be able to secure the right marriage to protect her family, and her future?

Set against the rise of Nazism, the abdication of a king, and the slide into World War II, The Other Guinness Girl is a sweeping novel of love, desire, friendship and self-discovery.

Forever Home By Graham Norton

Published by Coronet on September 29

Carol is a divorced teacher living in a small town in Ireland, her only son now grown. A second chance at love brings her unexpected connection and belonging. The new relationship sparks local speculation: what does a woman like her see in a man like that? What happened to his wife who abandoned them all those years ago? But the gossip only serves to bring the couple closer.

When Declan becomes ill, things start to fall apart. His children are untrusting and cruel, and Carol is forced to leave their beloved home with its worn oak floors and elegant features and move back in with her parents. Carol's mother is determined to get to the bottom of things, she won't see her daughter suffer in this way. It seems there are secrets in Declan's past, strange rumours that were never confronted and suddenly the house they shared takes on a more sinister significance.

The Kiss Curse by Erin Stirling

Published by Avon Books on September 20

Welcome to Spooky Season! The follow-up to Erin Sterling’s New York Times bestselling hit The Ex Hex features fan favourite Gwyn and the spine-tinglingly handsome Wells Penhallow as they battle a new band of witches and their own magical chemistry.

Closing In by E.D. Thompson

Published by Hachette Ireland on October 13

Christmas is coming and Caroline is in the thick of things with her job as a local newspaper journalist. Craft fairs. Tree festivals. Prize draws. Parties.

Her home situation is more complicated – but whose isn’t? There will be quality time with her beloved family during the holiday, and all will be well.

Then, out of the blue, a figure in the crowd jolts her shockingly back to a previous life – one beset by secrets. The past rushes in like a wrecking ball, threatening to blow apart everything she cherishes.

What will it take to protect her loved ones and her carefully constructed world? And how far is she prepared to go to prevent the past from closing in?

Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

Published by Headline on November 1

In an extraordinary story that only he could tell, Matthew Perry takes readers onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. Candid, self-aware, and told with his trademark humour, Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

Published by Atria Books on October 18

Before It Ends with Us, it started with Atlas. Colleen Hoover tells fan favourite Atlas’s side of the story and shares what comes next in this long-anticipated sequel to the glorious and touching #1 New York Times bestseller It Ends with Us.

Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult

Published by Hodder & Stoughton on November 15

Olivia fled her abusive marriage to return to her hometown and take over the family beekeeping business when her son was six. Now Asher is over 6 feet tall and in his last year of high school, a kind, good-looking, popular ice hockey star with a tiny sprite of a new girlfriend who Olivia loves. Then Lily is found with a catastrophic head injury at the bottom of the stairs – and Asher is arrested on a charge of murder. . .

As the case against him unfolds, she realises he has hidden more than he’s shared with her. Olivia knows firsthand that the secrets we keep reflect the past we want to leave behind ­­- and that we rarely know the people we love as well as we think we do.

Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne Young

Published by Delacorte Press on September 27

From New York Times bestselling author Adrienne Young comes a deeply atmospheric story about ancestral magic, an unsolved murder, and a second chance at true love.