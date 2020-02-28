Her Body Can: The body positive book we all needed as children

Young women are under a worrying amount of pressure when it comes to their appearance. You should be thin like Sophie Turner, have luscious locks like the new Burberry model and a flat tummy like the influencers you follow on Instagram. The desire to look a certain way is weighing them down and causing a spike in disorders like body dysmorphia and anorexia.

We need to remind young women and girls that not only do people come in all shapes and sizes, but those shapes and sizes are all beautiful.

One thing that can help teach young girls about body acceptance is the phenomenal book Her Body Can by Katie Crenshaw and Ady Meschke.

The writers decided to pen a moving book that will help females practice self love and learn how to feel good in their own skin. The book is aimed at children under the age of eight, but it is such a touching read, no matter how old you are.

“Her Body Can is a book of poetic self-love and body positivity declarations for all young girls. Its aim is to encourage our young girls to create a reality for themselves in which they love themselves and their bodies for exactly who and what they are, instead of learning to judge themselves and hate their bodies for what they are not.”

We need to remind today’s girls that their bodies can do dozens of incredible things and that life simply isn’t just about looking like a Kardashian.

“Their worth is not measured by anything except how big they love themselves. The very first book of its kind, written for girls ages newborn to 8, this book intends to teach all young girls their bodies CAN DO ANYTHING and that what they look like is irrelevant—we are all beautiful exactly the way we are.”

Her Body Can is an essential read for every woman, young and old. There’s no doubt it will help shape and nurture a generation who are often torn down for not looking a certain way. You can order a copy on Amazon.