Helen Steele launches new ‘on track’ collection with Dunnes Stores

Made for the modern mover, Irish designer Helen Steele’s new collection is inspired by the concept of a healing track, a path toward wellbeing through colour, prints and free movement. On Track serves up your full ensemble for movement from hoodies and leggings to jackets and swimsuits. Each piece is designed for comfort, performance and style with all body shapes in mind. Whether you love to walk, run, swim or workout at the gym, this gorgeous new collection will keep you motivated, whatever way you move.

Celebrating three years of the Helen Steele X Dunnes Stores collaboration, On Track shows the designer’s commitment to colour as a creative tool to boost mood and wellbeing as well as her dedication to creating athleisure that is comfortable for everybody. Notes from the designer: ‘This collection was created using colour therapeutic shades and prints to energise, ground, and balance the body and mind as you charge through your day. Keeping you cool in your workout, warm in your walks, and strong in your swim.’

Think block colours and flattering fits, On Track features buttery-soft loungewear co-ords, leggings in statement prints and zip through jumpers in fleecy borg. Helen’s fans will be glad to see her coveted sweaters in several new styles and colourways as well as new cosy puffer jackets for layering over active wear on those changeable weather days we know so well.

The design concept of this capsule collection was all about getting back to boosting endorphins using a strong multi-coloured track print in energetic and inspiring fluorescent pinks and reds. All of this is placed on a base of khaki and grey to ground, soothe and create balance. This design sits alongside a strong monochrome print using black to protect, heal and strengthen the mind, white to provide clarity and cleansing, and grey to bring a balance to your life as you get back on track.

All items are available from Friday January 14th at selected Dunnes Stores nationwide and online at www.dunnesstores.com.