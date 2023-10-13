Helen Skelton finally opens up about her divorce from ex-husband

Helen Skelton has broken her lengthy silence on her marriage breakup.

Helen, who was a runner-up on last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, confirmed in April 2022 that she had separated from her now ex-husband, Richie Myler.

The former couple had been married for eight years, and continue to co-parent their three children. Rugby star Richie has since entered into a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, and the pair welcomed a baby together in April of this year.

Now, 18 months on from her split, Helen has decided to open up about the end of her marriage.

In her new autobiography, titled In My Stride, the 40-year-old firstly admits that the pair’s separation took her by surprise.

"I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me,” she writes.

Helen notes that she believes she missed "signs" that her relationship was coming to an end, because she was too "consumed" by work and family.

The Countryfile presenter went on to share that she initially chose to hide her split from her parents, as she did not want to "inflict" pain on them.

However, after realising that she was spending a lot of time without Richie, Helen's father made a surprise visit to her home, where the TV star eventually told her dad the upsetting news.

"He immediately stepped in, knowing I needed him, even though I didn’t want to admit it," she writes.

Looking to the future, Helen pens that she wants to keep her co-parenting situation as peaceful as possible for her three children – Ernie (8), Louis (6) and Elise (1).

“I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK too,” she details in her memoir.

Thinking about her own romantic future, Helen concludes: “I want to enjoy this time of focusing on my kids and my career. I don’t need to try to find energy I don’t have for a new relationship.”