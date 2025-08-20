Helen Mirren spills details about her role in The Thursday Murder Club

Dame Helen Mirren has spilled a few details about her role in The Thursday Murder Club!

In April of last year, the Oscar winner was confirmed to be playing the role of Elizabeth in the Netflix movie adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, the first novel in Richard Osman’s bestselling series.

Now, ahead of the film’s release on Netflix next week, Helen has opened up about her experience on set.

In an interview with People, the 80-year-old described her new role as her “favourite ever”, especially as she had previously worked with all three of her main co-stars – Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley.

“There was a sense of, gosh, guys, isn’t this amazing? Here we all are again,” she teased.

Helen then went on to note why the story of The Thursday Murder Club – which focuses on four retired friends who team up in their retirement village to solve cold case murders – resonated with her.

“People who are retired have had extraordinary, productive, challenging, difficult, professional lives, and they’re not finished. It doesn’t suddenly screech to a halt,” she explained.

“Younger people cannot comprehend the fact that the older generation had sex, had fun, danced, were obsessed with their hair and their weight. And of course, the older people are looking at them and going, ‘You know what? We’ve done that. We’ve been there,'" she stated.

“One thing that I find galling as I get older is the sort of patronising condescension: ‘Oh, that’s so sweet.’ I hate the word feisty. I’m alive. Don’t give me those sort of awful labels,” Helen added.

Directed by Chris Columbus and produced by Steven Spielberg, the upcoming film adaptation also features a star-studded supporting cast, including Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver.

The Thursday Murder Club will arrive on Netflix on August 28.