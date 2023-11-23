Helen McEntee releases statement on ‘serious incident’ in Dublin

The Minister for Justice has spoken about the ongoing ‘serious incident’ in Dublin.

Helen McEntee has released an official statement, after an alleged multiple stabbing incident occurred in Parnell Square East shortly after 1:30pm this afternoon.

As of 3pm, Gardaí noted that five casualties have been taken to numerous hospitals in the Dublin area. The wounded include an adult male, an adult female and three young children. It is believed that the injured adult male carried out the attack.

A young girl has sustained serious injuries, while the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. Meanwhile, the adult female is being treated for serious injuries and the adult male obtained less serious injuries.

In a message posted to social media, Minister McEntee wrote: “I am deeply shocked by the appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman in Dublin today. All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.”

The 37-year-old went on to detail: “I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardai. It is my understanding that Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time.”

Minister McEntee, who is a mother to two sons, concluded her message by penning: “This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice. However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that “Gardaí have detained a suspect”, and further wrote: “We are all shocked by the incident”.

Gardaí have since announced that the area in Dublin’s city centre remains closed off at this time, with further updates on the situation to be provided in due course.