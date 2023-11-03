Helen George teases emotional Call the Midwife Christmas special

Helen George has shared a hint about this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas special.

Helen is known for her role as Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC period drama.

As the Christmas special nears, Helen has given fans a clue about what to expect in the upcoming episode, teasing that viewers should be prepared to get emotional.

While appearing on Lorraine earlier today, George spoke to host Ranvir Singh about when they began filming the highly-anticipated special.

“We filmed it June, in the hot weather”, she explained.

“It's just a lovely, lovely festive feast. It's a great series coming forward. There's some wonderful writing as ever by Heidi (Thomas- the show's writer).

Revealing what fans of Call the Midwife should expect to see on Christmas day, she said, “It's a really fun Christmas special but with those beautiful emotive moments that you expect, to have a quick weep on Christmas Day”.

Back in May, the Call the Midwife production teams shared an insight into filming Christmas scenes during the summer.

Posting a video of some of the younger stars enjoying a snowball fight to the show’s official Instagram page, they explained, “Behind the scenes on the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Snowballs and sunshine!”.

“It’s something of a tradition for us to be filming our new Christmas Special in unseasonably warm weather – and this year is no different!”.

“You will be pleased to know that the Spring sunshine hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the young Turners for an out-of-season snowball fight! Young stars Alice Brown (Angela), Edward Shaw (Teddy) and April-Rae Hoang were VERY keen to film this particular moment in our festive episode (Getting them to stop when we said ‘cut’ was a little more tricky… ;-))”

Also hinting at the emotional special, they added, “Filming for this year’s seasonal story is going BRILLIANTLY – laughter, joy and family. With perhaps a tissue or two”.

Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on Christmas day, while series 13 returns to our screens in 2024.