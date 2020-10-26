Heinz opens its first Irish online shop

We’re pleased to announce the launch of ‘Heinz to Home’, it’s their first ever online store in Ireland, for Heinz fans across the country to order their favourite canned foods, sauces and baby food, direct to their door. From Beanz and Pasta, to the ever favourite Heinz Tomato Ketchup and [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise.

They wanted to help and support the country in adapting to Level Five of the Framework for Restrictive Measures, and at Heinz, they know that their products helped provide people with a great deal of comfort and security during the pandemic to date. Whatsmore, 69% of adults in Ireland claimed to have bought baked beans during the first countrywide lockdown, with almost a third (31%) claiming it was one of the very first things that they bought. So, Heinz to Home will provide an easy, Covid-secure way of getting those cupboard essentials during this latest move to Level Five.

HeinztoHome.ie is a one-stop shop for easy, simple and nutritious meal ideas for the whole family. As well as a place to find great value, money-saving online Heinz bundles, giving the Irish country an opportunity to have their Heinz favourites delivered directly and safely to their homes.

The online store is open 24hrs a day, with deliveries arriving within 2 – 3 days. A quick and simple way to get heart-warming meals and delicious sauces into your home. They will also be making sure babies across Ireland have access to tasty food made with natural ingredients with the Heinz Baby bundles (for babies aged six months+).

The current varieties and bundles available via HeinztoHome.ie are:

Essentials Bundle containing 16 cans; eight x Heinz Beanz, four x Heinz Hoops and four x Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup – €12.00

Classic Beanz Bundle containing 24 x Heinz Beanz – €18.00

The Hoops Bundle containing 16 x Heinz Hoops – €12.00 [Exclusive to HeinztoHome.ie]

The Beanz and Hoops Bundle containing 8 x Heinz Beanz and 8 x Heinz Hoops – €12.00 [Exclusive to HeinztoHome.ie]

Sauces Bundle containing one x Heinz Tomato Ketchup, one x Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise, one x Heinz Salad Cream, one x Heinz Classic Barbecue Sauce and one x Heinz Saucy Sauce – €11.00

Stage 1 Baby Bundle containing six x Vegetable with Turkey Pouch, six x Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry & Apple Pouch, six x Egg Custard, six x Cheesy Tomato Pasta and one x Creamy Banana Porridge – €22.00

Stage 2 Baby Bundle containing one x Summer Fruit Multigrain, one x Fruit Medley Custard pots, six x Cheesy Tomato Pasta Stars, five x Sweet Potato & Tender Chicken and six x Chocolate Biscotti – €23.00

Stage 1 Veggie Baby Bundle containing one x Baby Rice with Garden Veg, one x Apple, Banana & Apricot Fruit Pots, six x Apple, Banana & Cereal Pouch, six x Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry & Apple Pouch and six x Mixed Vegetable Jars – €20.00

Student Bundle containing four x Heinz Beanz, four x Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup, one x Heinz Tomato Ketchup, one x Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise, and one x Heinz Classic Barbecue Sauce – €12.00

Postage & packaging on all HeinztoHome.ie deliveries is €3.00.

A subscription service is also available, allowing weekly or fortnightly deliveries of Heinz favourites to Irish homes no matter what the weather or lockdown situation.

If you want to share a little love and kindness then you can also send a Heinz to Home bundle to someone you know. All you need is their name and address and some of their favourite food can wing their way to their doorstep too.

The bundles are available from www.heinztohome.ie now.

Emily O’Kane, Heinz Ireland’s Marketing Manager, said:

“We are very proud to announce the launch of our new online shop – HeinztoHome.ie – which will deliver Heinz varieties directly to the doorsteps of people across Ireland from today.

This is a first for us in Ireland, and it comes in response to stories we’ve all heard in the last few months. We are all aware how the initial lockdown meant that access to food and basic necessities was difficult for many Irish people, and that the speculation of moving to restrictive levels of 4 and 5, causes anxiety that this could happen again.

We hope that the bundles they can order on HeinztoHome.ie will help alleviate some of the worries they are facing. While we continue to work day and night to get our most loved Heinz varieties on the shelves of Irish shops, we hope this new initiative will help those who cannot otherwise access our products.”

To find out more or to order head to www.heinztohome.ie.