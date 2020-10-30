Heinz launching localised Irish cans to celebrate 121 years in Ireland.

Did you know that Heinz Beanz have been on sale longer in Ireland than in the UK? To mark Heinz’s 121 year history in Ireland we conducted some research and uncovered that just over half, (53%) of Irish baked beans fans didn’t realise just how long Heinz has been in Ireland.

Through World Wars, recessions and now a 21st century pandemic, Heinz has always been here as a constant, reassuring food that Irish families have relied upon throughout the decades. Heinz Beanz first went on sale in Ireland way back in 1899, launching at Alex Findlater’s & Co stores in Dublin – making them the original baked bean in Ireland.

To mark the occasion, Heinz Beanz will release localised, limited edition Irish only labels via Heinz’s first online shop in Ireland: www.heinztohome.ie

The Heinz Beanz cans will be emblazoned with fourteen different variations of the ‘Beanz Meanz Heinz’ slogan, linked to different areas across Ireland. The exclusive designs will include: ‘Beanz Meanz…Cork.. Girl! or Beanz Meanz The Dubz, or Beanz Meanz Cíarrai to name a few.

Getting back to their research, we also revealed some interesting eating habits. Did you know that almost half (44%) of Irish adults eat baked beans at least once a week; whether cold from the can, or poured over some toast, our love affair with the humble baked bean is strong?

Speaking of beans on toast, 61% prefer their beans poured on top of toast and not on the side.

Baked bean sandwich anyone? Yes, it would seem the popularity of beans used as a spread on your bread is a thing, with 16% of people enjoying beans this way.

Beans are also most frequently eaten as part of a main evening meal (61%) as they are a perfect spur-of-the-moment choice (55%), with over 1 in 5 Irish adults (22%) viewing them as a weekly staple in their diet.

Contain the bean juice! According to 13% of respondents, beans must be kept in a separate bowl so that they don’t touch anything else on their plate!

Despite an almost unanimous 95% eating baked beans hot, over 1 in 10 (11%) regularly enjoy eating baked beans cold too.

11% of those aged 18-24 said that their mother still prepares their beans for them.

And 1 in 10 have seen friends and family making baked bean salads, that’s right.. baked bean salads! While almost 1 in 5 (17%) have heard of others adding them to their curry.

60% also love adding baked beans to a one-pot meal, with a chilli (25%) or stew (23%) the most likely, while almost 1 in 10 (7%) would add to a fish pie.

Connaught and Ulster eat more beans than anywhere else in Ireland, with over half (52%) eating them at least once a week, with more than one in 10 (11%) having them once a day. Followed by Leinster (44% of whom eat them at least once a week), Dublin (43%) and then Munster (39%).

Beanz fanz will be able to get their hands on these special cans through Heinz Ireland’s brand-new online shop from now, until stocks last. The exclusively labelled cans will be available on 415g single Heinz Beanz cans. The limited edition cans are available for €7.50, plus €3.00 delivery fee and can be found here.