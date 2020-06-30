Heinz has launched ice-cream & we don’t know how we feel

Heinz has just launched a range of Heinz & Ice Cream Combos and we're not sure how we feel about them.

July is National Ice Cream Month and whilst trips to ice cream parlours may look a little different this year, Heinz has launched a selection of DIY ice cream recipes so you can create this summer’s craziest ice cream in the comfort of your own home. Choose from six delicious flavours that offer a unique, Heinz inspired twist on a summer classic.

And the great thing is that compared to your usual homemade ice cream recipes, these unique and quirky recipes brought to you exclusively by Heinz chefs are easy to recreate at home in just fifteen minutes and with only four ingredients.

Emily O’Kane, Marketing Manager, Heinz Ireland Sauces said: "This summer is looking different for many of us, and while we might be staycationing or staying at home more than in other years, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the joys of a good ice cream. Heinz sauces are here to help.

“We give you the ultimate summer mash up; Heinz Creamz. A DIY ice cream recipe, with an added summery squeeze of one of your favourite Heinz Sauces. So, you needn’t miss out on one of the sauciest of sweet treats (or six!) during a summer of social distancing. We know it might seem like a bit of a crazy combo to some – but with Heinz always at the forefront of innovation, anything is possible.”

From a smooth and creamy Heinz Mayo Creamz to a smokey Heinz BBQ Creamz, you’ll be whipping up a batch of your new favourite ice cream in no time. All of the recipes can be found here.

You can take your pick from Heinz Ketchup Creamz, Heinz Mayo Creamz, Heinz Salad Creamz, Heinz BBQ Creamz and Heinz Saucy Sauce Creamz.

Are you willing to try these new sauces?