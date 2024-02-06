Heather Rae El Moussa unveils first look at son’s birthday party

Heather Rae El Moussa has shared an insight into her son Tristan’s first birthday party.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed little Tristan into the world at the end of January last year with her husband Tarek.

The couple has now celebrated their baby boy turning one year old and decided to host a lavish party with an under-the-sea theme for him.

Taking to Instagram, Heather showcased a collection of adorable photos from the special occasion to her 3.2M followers.

She also opened up about opting to throw an intimate get-together for Tristan rather than the bigger party that she and Tarek had already planned.

The pictures show little Tristan enjoying his first party with his parents and other loved ones, including Tarek’s older children Taylor and Brayden whom he had during a previous relationship.

The decor was very on-theme with a blue and green balloon display that featured water creatures and a cute nautical cake.

In the caption of the post, Heather shared details from the milestone day as she explained, “Tristan’s ONEder the sea birthday party was perfect in every way. Our hearts are so full”.

“Wanted to do a little roundup of some of our favorite moments from his party but also ICYMI- we originally had planned on throwing a bigger birthday for him & it got completely out of control and we ended up deciding to pivot and do a very intimate party at our own house”.

The reality star added, “We really wanted to soak in every moment & not feel overwhelmed and it was extra special to just be surrounded by our family and a few friends to celebrate our sweet little love”.

When reflecting on her son's first year of life, Heather Rae penned a sweet tribute to mark her son’s birthday and said,“Happy birthday Tristan Jay!!! Our sweet little bear is officially 1 year old today”.

“The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes”.

“I can’t believe we have 1 teenager, 1 pre-teen, and a toddler in our home… soaking in every single moment, big and little, because where does the time go?!”.