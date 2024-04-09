Heather El Moussa ‘so proud’ of son Tristan after latest milestone

Heather Rae El Moussa has been celebrating her son Tristan.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her son into the world with her husband Tarek El Moussa in January of last year.

Since giving birth to Tristan, Heather has been sharing updates on her motherhood experience on social media.

In a new update, the 36-year-old has revealed she and her husband are ‘so proud’ of their little one as he reached a new milestone.

Posting an adorable video to her 3.1M Instagram followers, Heather Rae revealed Tristan has started walking.

The footage shows Heather sitting on the ground as her son took some of his first steps towards her.

As the tot reaches her, the estate agent is clearly thrilled as she embraces her son and squeals with excitement.

The proud mum captioned the sweet post, “Guess who’s walking!!??? Ahhhhhhhh. Here we go….Watch out world!!”.

“We are so proud of our little love, The most steps he’s taken is 8 now!!”, she added.

Many of Heather’s Selling Sunset co-stars headed to the comments to praise Tristan’s latest milestone.

Bre Tiesi excitedly said, “AHHHHH GO BABY GO!!!!”.

“What a cutie!!!”, penned Chrishell Stause, while Maya Vander wrote, “Awwwww”.

Tarek also shared the video to his own 1.3M Instagram followers on his Stories and proudly wrote, “We’ve hit a new milestone”.

Towards the end of last month, Heather shared an insight into some life updates with Tristan, explaining different things he’s interested in and other personality traits in her one-year-old.

The reality star explained, “He says mama, dada, dog & is trying to say other things. He’s taken 2 steps but not walking yet”.

“He gives kisses & hugs. He loves being outside. He’s so sweet but strong willed. He loves pacis and drinking water”.

As well as being a proud mum to Tristan, Heather is step-mum to Tarek’s older children- 13-year-old Taylor and eight-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.