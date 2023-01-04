Heather El Moussa shares glimpse into baby’s cute nursery

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa has delighted fans by sharing a glimpse inside her baby’s nursery ahead of his arrival.

Heather took to Instagram to share a video of her giving a sneak peek tour of her baby boy’s nursery-to-be to her 3M Instagram followers.

The real estate agent revealed she included an elephant theme in the room as she is ‘obsessed’ with them, which can be seen throughout the nursery in the wall art, rocker and blanket.

Heather opted for a neutral colour palette of whites, blacks and greys with the crib, shelving and changing area, all matching the theme.

The 35-year-old captioned the post, “Baby El Moussa Nursery Reveal!! Now that his room is all ready I’m even more ready for him to be here!! But for now, I’m just going to take a second to soak it all in”.

“Tarek and I have been dreaming about what we wanted his nursery to look like for months and I’m so lucky to have found @babyletto to help make our vision a reality”.

She continued, “We were so specific in choosing these pieces and wanted his room to have a lot of luxe blacks, whites, and neutrals (like the rest of our house) while still feeling cosy so everything from Babyletto could not have been more perfect”.

Fans headed to the comments to share their opinions on the room, with some positive and negative feedback over the nursery’s design, many felt it was a cute theme choice overall.

One fan wrote, “Love the black, white, grey colour scheme but the elephants make the room for me”.

“It’s so beautiful!! You did such a wonderful job”, penned a second fan, while a third said, “Your excitement is so contagious. You’ll be a great mommy!”.

“It’s so adorable!! I’m obsessed with elephants as well!”, added another Instagram user.

The reality TV star revealed she was expecting her first baby in July of 2022 with her husband Tarek El Moussa. Tarek is already dad to two children- 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.