Heather El Moussa pays homage to ‘life-changing’ step-daughter

Heather El Moussa is preparing to welcome her baby boy into the world very soon but in the meantime, the Selling Sunset star has shared a sweet tribute to her step-daughter.

Heather is expecting her first child with her husband Tarek El Moussa. The 35-year-old is step-mum to Tarek’s two children- 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden.

The real estate agent clearly has a wonderful and close relationship with Taylor and Brayden as she has posted an insight into her life with a blended family as her due date approaches.

Alongside a cute snap of her and Taylor hugging shared to her 3M Instagram followers, El Moussa penned, “Got so lucky with this one. I met Tay when she was a little girl and the second I met her, I knew my life was going to change”.

“She melted my heart. She opened her heart to me day one of meeting her. There was never an “awkward” phase for us”.

Heather continued, “Not everyone can understand the close relationship I have with the kids & that’s fine, all that matters is how we feel. The kids made me want to have kids, I love my role as their bonus mom”.

“For anyone who’s asked me about how the kids have been throughout my pregnancy: my honest answer is that they’ve been amazing. Bray checks on me constantly and is so sweet about my belly and Tay couldn’t be more excited to have another baby brother”.

The reality TV star added, “She is so caring beyond her years. And told daddy “if I’m at school and Heather goes into labour, call the school right away so I can talk to her & tell her good luck & I love her”.

Tarek, who is also a real estate investor, commented on the post to say, “My girls”.

When revealing she was expecting, Heather also mentioned her step-children in a sweet pregnancy announcement. She wrote, “After months and months of trying and after being a step mommy to Tarek’s beautiful kids for the past 3 years… I get to be a mommy, myself”.