Heartstopper fans react as Netflix reveals exciting production news

Heartstopper fans, we have some news for you!

Netflix has confirmed that season 3 of the critically acclaimed teen series is now in production.

In short, the series follows school students Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), as they slowly fall into a romance with one another and grapple with teen complexities.

After Heartstopper originally arrived on our screens in April of last year, the series became so popular that Netflix immediately renewed it for two more seasons.

Now, exactly two months on from the release of its second season, the streaming giant has announced that Heartstopper is back in production!

Earlier today, the team behind the LGBTQ+ romance series took to social media to share an image of Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper, who writes and illustrates the graphic novels that the show is based on, as well as the show’s scripts themselves.

The image showcases the 28-year-old holding up a clapperboard for Heartstopper season 3, which includes a sweet drawing of Nick and Charlie on it.

“AND ACTION! Heartstopper Season 3 is officially in production,” Netlix exclaimed in the caption of their post.

Many Heartstopper fans have since taken to social media to express their thoughts on the exciting news.

“Omggggg, I'm excited for this new season,” one viewer gushed on Instagram.

“Netflix you cannot drop news like this on a random Monday and expect me to be okay,” another fan joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Netflix’s confirmation comes as Heartstopper fans theorised last month that the cast had already conducted a table read, after actor Joe Locke posted a picture of his co-star William Gao wearing a Heartstopper sweatshirt.

It has also been confirmed that Heartstopper will have a new director this season. Andy Newbery will be taking over from Euros Lyn, who directed the first two seasons.

While a release date has yet to be announced, fans are hoping that Heartstopper season 3 will follow on from previous premiere dates with a launch in April 2024.