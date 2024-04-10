Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches announces engagement

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Bradley Riches and his partner Scott Johnston as they have announced their engagement.

The Heartstopper actor, who took part in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, revealed the exciting news on social media alongside photos of the romantic proposal.

When sharing his engagement news online, Bradley admitted he feels ‘safe, accepted and loved’ in his relationship with Scott.

The 22-year-old posted a collection of sweet photos to his 428K Instagram followers from when Scott popped the big question.

The images show the couple embracing while surrounded by a flurry of red rose petals in the shape of a heart. Another picture showcases Bradley’s stunning silver ring.

In the caption of the post, Riches penned, “08/04/2024. Erm…YES! I never thought I’d find someone who’s gets me and loves me for me”.

“I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved”, he continued before sweetly adding, “I love you endlessly”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Bradley and Scott, including many of Bradley’s Celebrity Big Brother co-stars.

CBB winner David Potts wrote, “OH MY GODDDDDDDDD AHHH CONGRATULATIONS BABY”.

“Congratulations to you both”, penned Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Marisha Wallace added, “MY BABIES! Congratulations”.

Bradley also unveiled a video to TikTok, where he revealed that he and his fiancé were enjoying a trip to Sorrento when Scott got down on one knee.

The clip shows Bradley and Scott in front of a scenic landscape before sharing a glimpse of his engagement ring.

He added text to the footage that says, “Is he proposing? Or did he just fly me to Sorrento and tell me to dress in all white?”, and captioned the post, "Endlessly in love with you @scottjohnston”.