Heartbreak as three members of same family killed in Tyrone crash

Three members of the same family have been named as the victims of a recent car crash in Co. Tyrone.

Christine Duffy, her brother Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorely all tragically lost their lives at around 7:20am yesterday, April 27.

The family had been travelling on a minibus on the A5 Tullyvar Road just outside Aughnacloy when they collided with a lorry.

Devastatingly, the victims had been returning home to Strabane from England at the time of the crash.

Following the incident, parish priest Fr Declan Boland confirmed that the victims had been in England to attend the funeral of a family member, believed to be Julia’s sister.

Four other passengers were taken to hospital following the collision, but their conditions are not yet known.

Speaking to BBC’s The North West Today programme, Fr Boland detailed the grief and sorrow that the family, friends and wider community are feeling.

"The community are struggling to comprehend what is happening. We have to face into the horror of the bodies coming home and then the funerals,” he noted.

"People were just gathering in groups, not saying an awful lot but just being there in silent solidarity, embracing one another," he continued, referring to last night’s gathering in the family home. "It really is a silent witness where words are really inadequate."

This tragic accident marks 51 deaths that have happened on the A5 between Dublin and Belfast since 2007. It has been 16 years since a dual carriageway upgrade for the road was initially approved.

Construction has yet to begin on the stretch of road, leading many people, including those from the campaign group A5: Enough is Enough, to express concerns about its safety.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed yesterday’s crash, who was travelling in the area at the time or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

Masses will be held in both Aughnacloy and Strabane this evening to honour the three family members.