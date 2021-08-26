Healthy Eating: How to incorporate more fish into your family’s diet

While we may try our best to eat a balanced, healthy diet (most of the time) we’re well aware of the fact that certain food groups tend to get ignored a lot more than they should — yes, we’re looking at you fish foods!

As summer comes to a close and students return to school and college, our routines can take a bit of a tumble as families are busier than ever. That’s why we were only too delighted to hear about the brand new range from Donegal Catch.

As we enter a fresh new season, it’s the perfect time for people to implement healthy, new eating habits. That’s why the Donegal Catch frozen fish range is so perfect — it’s a major time saver removing food prep, reducing food waste and encouraging families to increase their weekly consumption of fish, without having to compromise on taste.

The Donegal Catch frozen fish range includes Wholegrain Fish Fillets (RRP – €5.50 X 4 Fillets), Omega Fish Fingers (RRP – €2.50) and the Donegal Catch Atlantic Salmon (RRP – €11.99 X 4 Fillets).

To help fish-adverse foodies incorporate more seafood into their diet, Donegal Catch have teamed up with dietician and mum, Orla Walsh, who has shared her top tips this back-to-school season.

Two Portions – Bord Bia and the Irish Heart Foundation, recommend that we should all aim to eat fish at least 2 times a week, with one portion being oily fish such as salmon. The reasons are plentiful. Fish is a wonderfully nutritious food offering up an array of nutrients important for reaching full health. The sea can provide nutrients that aren’t regularly offered by land, so ensuring we eat fish regularly can help us meet the requirements set out by our body. Protein – All fish provides protein, our muscles and bones are active tissues meaning they are constantly breaking down and rebuilding. Feeding your body enough protein throughout the day is incredibly important in helping to maintain or grow these tissues, especially in younger children. Omega 3 – Fish, particularly oily fish, provides omega 3 fats. The omega 3 found in fish is called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). It is different to the omega 3 found in plants. Our body can’t make it so it relies on us eating it. EPA and DHA are required for the normal function of the heart, which I think you’ll agree is important!

Vitamin D – Fish can provide Vitamin D which is important for our bones and teeth as well as our immune system. Vitamin D is known as the “sunshine vitamin” as our bodies make it when sunlight hits our skin. Unfortunately, we can rarely make enough Vitamin D to meet our daily needs. There are very few food sources of vitamin D, in fact oily fish is the main natural source of this important nutrient. Vitamin B12 – Fish provides Vitamin B12. Keeping kids happy, healthy and energised when they attend school is a must. Vitamin B12 contributes to normal psychological function, immune function, and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Minerals – Fish provides iodine which contributes to the normal growth of children alongside other nutrients such as protein. Fish and dairy are our main food sources of iodine in the Irish diet. So, enjoy these foods to hit your markers!

Time Saver – Back to school time requires time saver options! Frozen, already prepared fish can help save time by removing food prep. So rest assured, frozen fish is sitting in your freezer, ready and waiting patiently to be used. Thankfully high quality frozen fish is fully traceable back to the fishing boats, providing even more reassurance. Routine – Back to school time means back to routine for the entire family. What perfect timing to try to bring new healthy rituals into your weekly lives. Whether it's fish with chips on Fridays and salmon cakes, salmon stir fry or pesto prawn pasta mid-week, this is an ideal time to get the entire family off to a healthy start with healthy fish habits! Cost – Another barrier to eating more fish is the perception of cost. The great news is that frozen fish, especially when frozen at source, is a wonderfully healthy option that is often more affordable making it an ideal choice for weekly shopping lists all year round.

Preparation is Key – Research suggests more people would eat fish regularly if they knew how to prepare meals. This is why baking fish such as Donegal Catch, is so ideal for many families. It’s super quick to prepare and limited cooking skills are required, leaving little to no cooking aromas or dishes to wash!

Freezer essentials for the busy months ahead the latest additions to the Donegal Catch range are available now in supermarkets nationwide.