‘He was a child’: Ireland mourns the death of Keane Mulready-Woods

The brutal murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods has left the nation in a state of shock. The teenager's death is nothing but appalling and it’s hard to believe that something so horrifying has happened in our country.

The barbaric way in which Keane was killed is hard to believe.

Last night, An Garda Síochána revealed the identity of the partial human remains discovered in Coolock were those of Keane Mulready-Woods.

Keane was a child. A child whose life was cruelly taken away in the most savage way imaginable.

Chief Superintendent Mangan, Superintendent Watters and Inspector McCabe briefing the media and appealing for information on the murder of Keane Mulready Woods at Drogheda Garda Station this evening. pic.twitter.com/87eI439Ibo — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 15, 2020

“This is a brutal and savage attack on a child and is completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society. The level of violence is shocking,” said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

He stressed, “It is important to remember that Keane was a child, a young boy, trying to find his way in life, he has now lost his life and his family have lost their loved son and brother.”

Forget about his supposed involvement in drugs or gangland feuds for a moment and remember that Keane was a child. He was someone who should be studying for their Leaving Cert, someone with a future, someone who undoubtedly had dreams and potential to change his life.

A family is in mourning. A group of friends missing a beloved member. A mum is without her son.

What happened to Keane-Mulready Woods is something that will haunt the nation forever. No child deserves to have their life cut short, especially in such a callous and cold-blooded way.

We are thinking of Keane’s family and friends during this unbearably harrowing time.