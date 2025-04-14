HBO confirms six actors joining the cast of new Harry Potter series

We finally know which actors have officially joined the new Harry Potter series!

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they were in the process of adapting Harry Potter for television.

The franchise – which follows young Harry Potter as he enrolls in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – initially began as a collection of seven books, written by JK Rowling.

In 2001, the series was then adapted for the screen and was transformed into eight films, the last of which – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – arrived in 2011.

The franchise became beloved for its all-star British cast, and also made stars of its newly-discovered actors – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Since HBO’s announcement in 2023, there has been endless speculation about who would be taking on the Wizarding World’s iconic roles. Now, fans have been given official confirmation of some of the actors who have signed up for the TV adaptation.

Earlier today, HBO released a statement to announce the first six actors who will be taking on the roles of Professor Albus Dumbledore, Professor Snape, Professor McGonagall, Professor Quirrell, Rubeus Hagrid and Argus Filch.

“Wands at the ready, we welcome our staff to Hogwarts,” HBO penned in their announcement, before going on to list the actors.

“Please welcome John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter,” they revealed.

Casting for any of the younger roles – including the trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger – has yet to be announced.

Following the highly-anticipated news, many Harry Potter fans have since been taking to social media site X to share their reactions.

“I will give it a chance but this just screams flop to me,” one user admitted.

“Love Lithgow as Dumbledore, but could never have predicted the others. Still hoping the best for this upcoming adaptation,” another wrote.

The first season of the new Harry Potter adaptation is expected to be released in 2026.