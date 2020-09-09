Have you tried breakfast without a bowl?

You would think with working from home, that we’d have more time than ever before to enjoy hearty homemade breakfasts each morning. But if anything, working from home allows us to roll out of bed to our desk with none of the pre-covid lead time for getting ready and the commute which means we are spending less time in the kitchen and more time in bed. And when you do make it to your desk on time, the hunger starts to hit within an hour.

That’s where KIND breakfast bars come in. When it comes to snacking, KIND believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between tasty and nutritious, and this is certainly the case with KIND’s new breakfast range.

KIND Breakfast is made with five whole grains; oats, millet, buckwheat, amaranth and quinoa, to be enjoyed on the go, with a coffee on your morning commute (even if it’s just from the bedroom to the kitchen these days), dipped in Greek yoghurt at your desk, or sitting at your kitchen table with the kids. A breakfast bar that’s made with whole and natural ingredients, high in fibre and gluten free.

We’ve tried them and can vouch for them tasting great without any of the usual high sugar guilt associated with breakfast bars when they first came out a few years ago.

KIND Breakfast is available in three flavours:

Blueberry Almond

Honey Oat

Peanut Butter

KIND Breakfast is available in Tesco Stores nationwide and will be available in BWG (Spar, Eurospar, Mace and Londis) from October. It is currently available in multipacks of three – individually wrapped bars of two 25g bars – RRP: €3.99

For more on KIND visit their website here.