Have you bought one? Tesco issue urgent recall on own brand cake

Tesco Ireland have issued an urgent recall on one of their own brand lines following safety concerns.

A batch of their finest* Chocolate Cake is said to contain undeclared ingredients which pose a danger to certain consumers who suffer from nut allergies or intolerances.

It is understand that one batch of the range was incorrectly packed with carrot cake which contains walnuts.

The Food Safety Authority confirmed the recall, saying: "Tesco is recalling a batch of its finest* Chocolate Cake as some of it was incorrectly packed with carrot cake."

"The carrot cake contains walnuts which are undeclared on the label.This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of walnuts."

The batch in question is numbered D32/18003 and has a best before date of January 17 2018.

Tesco advises customers who have an allergy to walnuts and have purchased the affected product to return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.