Have an indulgent Easter with Lily O’Brien’s luxe chocolate egg range

This Easter, spoil your loved ones (or yourself – we won’t judge) with Lily O’Brien’s luxurious hand-crafted Easter Eggs. Made with love in Ireland using their signature chocolate recipe, each egg is packed with pure indulgence—perfect for gifting, sharing, or secretly stashing away for yourself.

The Easter collection has had a fresh new makeover, but that’s not the only exciting news! Lily O’Brien’s is making Easter even sweeter for the planet by cutting down on packaging waste. This year, all of the luxury eggs cartons are 100% recyclable, with no plastic apertures or cavities—now that’s something to be egg-cited about!

POUCH EGG RANGE

Take your Easter celebrations up a notch with Lily O’Brien’s Pouch Eggs! Each one is packed with a delicious milk chocolate egg and a handful of individually wrapped chocolates, turning every bite into an indulgent experience. Whether you go for the Crispy Hearts, Sticky Toffee, or Mallow & Cookies, you’re in for an extra dose of sweetness this Easter!

TRUFFLE EGGS

For truffle enthusiasts, the Lily O’Brien’s Truffle Easter Eggs are a must have. The large, hand-crafted milk chocolate eggs are filled with Lily O’Brien’s signature twist-wrapped truffles. Whether you’re drawn to the rich Salted Caramel Truffles Egg or the smooth Milk Chocolate Truffles Egg, both offer a luxurious experience that will satisfy any chocolate lover’s cravings.

LARGE LUXURY EGGS

Seeking a truly decadent treat, the Lily O’Brien’s Large Luxury Easter Eggs are your go-to. These eggs feature rich, creamy milk chocolate paired with an exquisite selection of our signature chocolates, creating the perfect Easter gift. Choose from the indulgent Desserts Collection Egg, the irresistible Sticky Toffee Egg, or the crunchy, creamy Honeycomb Crispy Hearts Egg for a truly special surprise.

EASTER GIFT BAG

For a gift that’s guaranteed to impress, the Lily O’Brien’s Easter Gift Bag is a winner. This elegant set includes a hand-crafted milk chocolate egg filled with honeycomb crispy hearts, the luxurious Ultimate Chocolate Collection, and two tasty Lily O’Brien’s share bags. Wrapped up in a stylish gift bag, it’s the perfect treat for anyone who appreciates top-tier chocolate this Easter.

Every Lily O’Brien’s Easter Egg and boxed chocolate is proudly crafted in County Kildare, with care and attention to detail in every bite.

Explore the full range at www.lilyobriens.ie.