Have a spa day and treat yourself to these DIY face masks

Now that the Christmas season is well and truly over, we’re starting to notice the aftermath of it on our skin. We’ve suddenly got a mammoth of spots popping up on our faces as a result of all the chocolate, sweets and countless roast dinners.

Plus, if that wasn’t bad enough, the harsh winter weather always tends to dry out our skin, making our faces look devoid of radiance and moisture.

If you’re in a bit of a skincare slump at the minute but don’t know how to get out of it, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered!

One of our New Year’s resolutions is to be a bit more creative and crafty, and one of the easiest (and most fun) ways to do that is to make a few of your own beauty products. Personally, we’re all about skincare, and so we thoroughly enjoy making our own DIY face masks (yes, the beauty kind, not the Covid kind).

If you’re looking for some face mask inspo, you have come to the right place! We are about to share with you a few of our all-time favourite homemade face mask recipes, which will hopefully spark up your desire to create one yourself. Besides, after the hecticness of the festive season, you deserve a little pampering and a bit of me-time:

Honey and Milk – to give you glowing skin

Credit: Natural Organic Skincare

Ingredients

4 teaspoons milk

2 teaspoons honey

Cotton ball

Method

Warm the milk slightly and mix with the honey.

Apply the mixture onto your face with the cotton ball while it is still warm.

Allow it to soak into your skin anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water and then with cold water.

Aloe Vera and Lemon – to combat oily skin

Credit: Miss Wish

Ingredients

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon aloe vera

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method

Mix the honey together with aloe vera in a bowl. Once combined, add in the lemon juice and mix again.

When ready, slather it all over your skin.

Let it soak into your skin for 10 to 15 minutes.

Afterwards, rinse it off with warm water.

Avocado and Oats – to combat dryness and irritation

Credit: The Blender Girl

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1 to 2 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons rolled oats (optional, helps to prevent irritation and redness)

Method

Mix all of the ingredients together in a small bowl.

Wash your face with a cleanser first, then once you are dry, apply the mask freely to your face and neck.

Allow it to sit on your face for 20 minutes.

Afterwards, rinse your face with warm water.

Tea Tree and Aloe Vera – to prevent acne

Credit: Simple Pure Beauty

Ingredients

2 tablespoon aloe vera gel

2 drops of tea tree essential oil

1 egg white

Method

Whip the egg white in a small bowl, then add aloe vera gel and tea tree oil.

Apply the mixture to your face with your fingertips or a facial brush.

Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the product to absorb.

Once you’re finished, clean your face with a damp, warm cloth.