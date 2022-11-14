Have a fab girls’ night at the newly-refurbished Killashee Hotel

Killashee Hotel has recently launched their new refurbishments and re-brandings, and we can say with delight that they were worth the wait!

Situated just forty minutes away from the heart of Dublin, this stunning four-star hotel is housed on the outskirts of Naas in Co. Kildare. Surrounded by beautiful greenery and orchards, the building itself looks like something straight out of Downton Abbey or The Crown. Who wouldn't want to step into a life of luxury?

The ambience and decor inside the hotel is just as impressive as its exterior. Welcoming and kind staff greet you at every turn, willing to help you with anything to ensure that you will have the most magical stay possible. The process of checking in couldn’t have been any simpler, which is something that is always important to us.

There are lots of things to see and do for people of all ages, such as having a dip in the pool, enjoying a luxury spa treatment, or simply going for a walk through the hotel’s wonderful grounds.

As for the accommodation itself, we couldn’t have asked for a nicer room to be in. We stayed in the Grayson Wing, where we were treated to the most beautiful view of the hotel’s grounds. The view would look spectacular all year round, but we especially loved the sight of the autumn leaves covering the trees.

As part of their multi-million euro refurbishment, the Killashee Hotel has recently unveiled three updated brands, all titled under ‘The New Chapter’.

Located on the first floor, the Larkspur Lounge is the perfect place to have small treats during the day, such as afternoon tea, coffee and other light refreshments.

The Oak & Anvil casual dining area is perfect for families or for anyone who enjoys a good cocktail, and the stunning Pippin Tree restaurant makes every meal feel glamorous with its gorgeous decor and fine dining menu.

After you’ve had the most incredible sleep (and trust us, the beds are super comfy), you can look forward to the most decadent breakfast spread! From pastries and cured meats, to the more traditional Irish full breakfast, Killashee offers it all. There is also an extensive selection of gluten-free breakfast options, making it accessible for everyone.

We were absolutely devastated when the time came for us to check out, as we genuinely did not want to leave. However, we took this as a positive, as it just proved to us how much we enjoyed our stay.

If you are looking for a luxurious treat for yourself, your partner, your best friends or a family member, then a stay at Killashee Hotel is always a brilliant option. We promise you won’t regret it!

Enquiries and bookings can be made on Killashee Hotel’s website, which can be located here.