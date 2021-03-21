Have a crack at baking this Easter with the new Cadbury Mini Eggs cookbook

One of the best things about Easter is undoubtedly Cadbury’s Mini Eggs and we've found the ultimate gift for a Mini Egg fan. Well, Easter baking is well and truly sorted as Cadbury's has released a Mini Egg Cookbook.

This year, the nation’s love of baking has gone from strength to strength, so with the launch of their cookbook (which is entirely dedicated to baking with Cadbury Mini Eggs!) we’re in baking heaven.

Cadbury Mini Eggs are synonymous with Easter, and this year, Cadbury have announced the return of the much-loved Mini Eggs Range with the new additions of the Cadbury Mini Eggs Inclusions Egg available exclusively in Tesco and the Cadbury Mini Eggs Tablet available nationwide.

With the nations love of baking shining through over the last year, Cadbury Mini Eggs has hatched into new territories with the launch of its NEW Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook this Easter.

With sixty mouth-watering recipes for all baking levels of expertise to ‘have-a-crack’ at, the new cookbook will get the whole family together in the kitchen with their aprons on, embracing all the mess that baking delightful treats brings!

The Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook comes after the cracking success of the Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook last year. From Cadbury Mini Eggs Rocky Road to Pavlova, and Blondies to Bunny Cupcakes, Cadbury has included new and exciting ways to hatch Cadbury Mini Eggs into any treat.

Cadbury Ireland Brand Manager, Maighréad Lynch, said: “Cadbury Mini Eggs have always been at the heart of the Easter baking trend, and this Easter, we hope to inspire more people than ever before to “Have a Crack” and create some delicious Cadbury Mini Eggs treats as part of their Easter celebrations.’’

Recipes include:

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Bird’s

Cadbury Mini Eggs Skinny Carrot Cake

Cadbury Mini Eggs Rocky Road

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Waffles

Cadbury Mini Eggs Baked Alaska

Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Pavlova

The full Cadbury Easter range are on sale now in leading Irish retailers.