Harry Styles’ mum Anne Twist defends his Vogue cover shoot

Harry Styles is a fashion icon. He continues to amaze and delight us time and time again by choosing outfits which both surprise, engage and dazzle.

Even though some might say that his fashion choices are a tad unorthodox and controversial, Harry has embraced his unique style and continues to break down barriers. That’s why it was an absolutely perfect fit for the Watermelon Sugar singer to be the first male to ever appear on the cover of American Vogue.

However, it wasn’t necessarily his gender which caused quite a stir, but the fact that he was wearing a dress, among other typically feminine clothing items, throughout his cover photo shoot, which he did with his sister Gemma.

While many celebrities, friends and fans took to social media to praise Harry for his fashion choices, the singer also received a fair bit of criticism from more conservative critics.

However, the One Direction star’s mum, Anne Twist appeared on a British morning show, with Lorraine Kelly, to come to her son’s defence and stand by him all the way. “Why should you think clothes are for girls or clothes are for boys,” Lorraine questions, adding, “Wear whatever you like, wear whatever you like.”

Anne believes she might have influenced her son’s creative style, adding, “Maybe I had something to do with it, because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller — which Gemma hated, but Harry always embraced.”

“But you know, who doesn’t love playing dress up?” Anne wondered. Agreeing with this sentiment, Lorraine expressed, “Especially now, it really doesn’t matter, however you want to express yourself, and for goodness sake he’s a creative person.”

While Anne didn’t discuss the negative comments her son has been receiving, she did emphasise his individuality, saying, “He's just Harry, really. He's always been Harry.”

In his interview with Vogue Harry explains, "When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."

"It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself," he added.